NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The city continues to crack down on people who illegally rent their apartments as hotel rooms through Airbnb and other home sharing services.

New York City has just subpoenaed Airbnb for data on roughly 20,000 listings in the area.

Officials want to make sure the listings don’t break the law.

A similar subpoena was also issued to vacation rental site HomeAway.

Three years ago the city made it illegal for people to rent their homes or apartments for periods of less than 30 days.

