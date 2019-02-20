NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police in Manhattan are looking for two men for a series of frightening robberies inside midtown hotels.

Police say the men are known to have struck three times, knocking on the door of hotel rooms and then pushing themselves inside, demanding cash and valuables by threatening the lives of the hotel guests.

A newly released this surveillance video shows the two men wanted for questioning by police.

The most recent incident was Feb. 9 at a hotel on East 45th Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.