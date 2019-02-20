



– Looking for fashion-forward events this week?

From makeup and hair to jeans and bow ties, there’s plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game. Read on for a rundown of what to do in New York City this week.

The Perfect Pout at MUD Studio NY

First, learn how to use color to create the perfect pout at this free 3.5-hour workshop from Make-Up Designory studio. Teachers from the trade school will demonstrate color adjustment and application techniques. Discounts will be offered on MUD’s own branded cosmetics or you can bring your own.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: MUD Studio NY, 65 Broadway, Floor 15

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Schomburg Shop: ReformedSchool Trunk Show

Next, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture hosts a trunk show for Chicago-based eco-fashion brand ReformedSchool. Bow ties, lapel pins and wearable art made from recycled and repurposed materials all aim to spark conversations about the environment, history and social justice.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Blvd.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to RSVP

The Mane Experience

Then there’s this chance to learn about natural hairstyles with hair evangelist Alisha Damon. You’ll get advice on which products to purchase, how to detangle, and how to achieve styles like the Three Strand Twist Out and the Flat Twist. The group consultation is free, but you can also sign up for a paid one-on-one styling session with Damon.

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Philadelphia Church of Universal Brotherhood, 530 Eastern Parkway

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Madewell Men’s In-Store Kickoff

Finally, the premium clothing brand Madewell is celebrating its first men’s store-within-a-store at its Meatpacking District outlet. Enjoy whiskey from Kings County Distillery and sliders from Bubby’s in between — not while — trying on jeans, tees and sweatshirts.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m.

Where: Madewell, 69 Gansevoort St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to RSVP