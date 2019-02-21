



– In some of the city’s most under-resourced areas, it’s tough for some parents to even make ends meet.

One local after school program helps kids enrich their lives through free music education.

In a world of budget cuts in public schools and little access to the arts, inner city kids are finding a small amount of opportunities to learn music. That’s where After Schools Rocks comes in.

The non-profit was started by Daniel Powers, the owner of Real Brave, a music lesson school with three locations in the Tri-State Area. He recognized many kids weren’t getting the same access to music as the kids his music schools were already teaching, and wanted to grant these under served communities that same opportunity, reported CBSN New York’s John Dias.

So he partnered up with the organization Services for the UnderServed, also known as S:US.

Now he and his team are helping South Bronx students who live in supportive housing learn how to play instruments, for free.

For 20 weeks at a time, they offer weekly private and semi-private music lessons, and the kids get to keep the instrument while they learn it.

It’s all just a pilot program right now, but has been wildly successful. They’re hoping to expand citywide.