NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Streets, sidewalks and other surfaces will be slick to start the day Thursday, but we’re in for a major warm-up and melting this afternoon.

Rain and fog are lingering over the area for the morning commute. Winter weather advisories remain in effect for the Hudson Valley, where icing is a concern.

By midday, the sun will break through and temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, before the rain returns Saturday into Sunday.

