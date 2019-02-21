



Streets, sidewalks and other surfaces will be slick to start the day Thursday, but we’re in for a major warm-up and melting this afternoon.

Rain and fog are lingering over the area for the morning commute. Winter weather advisories remain in effect for the Hudson Valley, where icing is a concern.

RELATED: Weather Center | School Closings | Winter Survival Guide

By midday, the sun will break through and temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, before the rain returns Saturday into Sunday.