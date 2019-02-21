



Expect a mainly sunny afternoon with just a light breeze in place. It will be much warmer than yesterday, too, with highs in the 50s.

Patchy clouds will be around tonight, but it will remain quiet. Expect temps to fall into the mid 30s or so.

Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures running slightly cooler. Highs will fall a little short of today’s — mid to upper 40s.

As for Saturday, you’ll stay dry for the better part of the day, but rain will fill in at night and stick around through Sunday morning.