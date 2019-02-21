FAR HILLS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A program in New Jersey has developed a way to help people with disabilities share their art.

The Matheny Arts Access Program is a studio for people with special needs.

Trained facilitators help bring their art to life by asking questions and giving them control over what they want to see in their work. They develop a communication system with each artist based on their abilities.

“What we really had to do was develop a way for it to get from their heads to our hands,” Director Eileen Murray said. “The work is outstanding, and I’ve always felt that it deserves to be on a big stage.”

Sotheby’s thought so, too. Earlier this month, the auction house gave artist Ellen Kane, who has cerebral palsy, and four fellow artists an exhibit in New York City titled, “The Art of Choice.”

Three paintings sold – one for as much as $800.

In addition to painting, the program also includes several other disciplines, such as choreography, creative writing and drama.