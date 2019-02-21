CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Meg Baker, Rutgers University


PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Collegiate sports is a big, expensive business. So Rutgers University is experimenting with new ways to pay for athletic scholarships.

Rutgers announced it plans to sell some alcohol at certain sporting events. That includes beer and wine, CBSN New York‘s Meg Baker reported.

The school says the proceeds will go towards student-athlete scholarships, which amount to about $166 million each year.

There are 600 student-athletes on campus.

Some people Baker spoke with voiced concern about the idea.

“We have 52,000 people in the stadium on a Saturday. Many of the students are walking to and from the stadium, and you’ve got cars leaving the stadium in all directions. And if people who have been there for 4, 5 or 6 hours drinking beer get into their cars to go home, we’re very concerned about it being a public safety problem for us, and for the people who are driving and walking,” said Piscataway Business Administrator Timothy Dacey.

The school says offering a controlled environment where alcohol is served is a safer option.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s