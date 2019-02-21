



– Collegiate sports is a big, expensive business. So Rutgers University is experimenting with new ways to pay for athletic scholarships.

Rutgers announced it plans to sell some alcohol at certain sporting events. That includes beer and wine, CBSN New York‘s Meg Baker reported.

The school says the proceeds will go towards student-athlete scholarships, which amount to about $166 million each year.

There are 600 student-athletes on campus.

Some people Baker spoke with voiced concern about the idea.

“We have 52,000 people in the stadium on a Saturday. Many of the students are walking to and from the stadium, and you’ve got cars leaving the stadium in all directions. And if people who have been there for 4, 5 or 6 hours drinking beer get into their cars to go home, we’re very concerned about it being a public safety problem for us, and for the people who are driving and walking,” said Piscataway Business Administrator Timothy Dacey.

The school says offering a controlled environment where alcohol is served is a safer option.