NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s a competition that has become an obsession for millions of viewers. Now you have the chance to be part of CBS’ new season of “Big Brother.”

Ashley Dickinson Moon, the reality show’s casting producer, sat down with CBSN New York’s Dana Tyler to talk about a unique opportunity on Manhattan’s east side this weekend.

Big Brother is hosting an open casting call at Tonic East on East 29th Street and Third Avenue.

“You can be an athlete, you can be strategic, you can be very smart. If you have an extraordinary story and you want to share it with me and you want a chance of winning $500,000 come on out and give it a shot,” Moon said.

Unlike celebrity editions of the show, Moon and the Big Brother are looking for ordinary people excited for a chance to showcase their unique abilities during the television show’s 21st season.

“We are looking for people with ordinary jobs, who are looking to do something different. We want every day people, if you’re a truck driver, if you’re a waitress, if you’re a mom, I want to meet you,” the casting producer added.

The casting call is open to anyone 21 or older from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.