



A dance style born in the Bronx could soon be an Olympic sport.

That’s right, the International Olympic Committee is considering a proposal to bring breakdancing to the 2024 Paris games.

BBoys and BGirls had a chance to show their stuff in the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, and there’s currently a professional breaking league that features competitors from 28 countries.

The dance style was born in the Bronx in the 1970s. At its core, it’s an expressive art form.

“What draws me to it is like the music and the style of dance is really attracting, and I just love it,” 16-year-old BBoy Hi-Tek told CBS2’s Steve Overmyer in 2017.

“It just makes you feel like a hero to yourself first and foremost,” BBoy KwikStep from the Full Circle Souljahs crew said. “When you start gaining more skills you become a hero to the next person watching.”

The breakdancing community is polarized about Olympic inclusion – some think it’s a form of exploitation, while others are more optimistic. BBoy Rival, of the United Breakin’ Association, said it’s important that breaking stay true to its roots.

“Unity and respect. Something that through time we’ve learned are really important,” he told Overmyer.

Chess, squash and snooker, which is similar to pool, have also launched bids to be included in the Paris games. Surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing are already being added to the 2020 Tokyo games.