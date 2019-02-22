



U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson has named a new federal monitor to oversee New York’s embattled and highly criticized housing agency.

On Friday, Carson chose Bart M. Schwartz to lead HUD’s efforts in making sure NYCHA deals with the poor and potentially dangerous conditions within New York City’s public housing units.

“We’ve found the person with the perfect experience to work with the nation’s largest public housing authority under our agreement to reverse the chronic housing problems that for far too long have plagued hundreds of thousands of families,” HUD Secretary Carson said in a statement.

According to HUD, Schwartz is currently serving as the chairman for Guidepost Solutions LLC, a company that provides investigative and compliance monitoring services for clients in various industries.

The former trial lawyer once served as the chief of the Southern District of New York’s criminal division – prosecuting cases involving financial and business fraud, organized crime, narcotics, and other criminal activity in the state.

“As Schwartz begins his role as NYCHA’s monitor, HUD will continue to provide the housing agency $1.5 billion this year or $28.8 million a week,” HUD officials said Friday.

“In addition, New York City is committing to invest at least $2.2 billion over the next 10 years to address NYCHA’s longstanding issues.”

HUD official Lynne Patton has also been on hand – inside New York’s most disheveled NYCHA buildings – documenting the conditions New Yorkers have been forced to endure with little response from city officials. After a two-week sleepover tour, Patton returned to Washington to deliver a report on the deplorable conditions she encountered in New York public housing. She is expected to return to tour more NYCHA buildings this weekend.