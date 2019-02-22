SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Officials at Syracuse University say men’s head basketball coach Jim Boeheim will be back on the sidelines Saturday night, just days after being involved in a tragic accident on I-690.
School athletic director John Wildhack said Friday that the coach will be with his team when they host Duke at the Carrier Dome at 6 p.m.
Boeheim struck and killed a man walking on the interstate late Wednesday night as he tried to avoid hitting another driver’s disabled vehicle, according to Syracuse police.
Authorities say Jorge Jimenez had been in a car with three other people around midnight when they crashed into a guardrail on I-690. Boeheim struck Jimenez while trying to avoid the wrecked vehicle.
The 51-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say the respected basketball coach stopped to help the driver and believe the death was simply a tragic accident caused by the weather.
Boeheim did not show any signs of being impaired by drugs or alcohol.