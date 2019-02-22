



Officials at Syracuse University say men’s head basketball coach Jim Boeheim will be back on the sidelines Saturday night, just days after being involved in a tragic accident on I-690.

School athletic director John Wildhack said Friday that the coach will be with his team when they host Duke at the Carrier Dome at 6 p.m.

Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack announces that Jim Boeheim will coach the Orange’s home game Saturday night vs. Duke. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 22, 2019

Boeheim struck and killed a man walking on the interstate late Wednesday night as he tried to avoid hitting another driver’s disabled vehicle, according to Syracuse police.

Authorities say Jorge Jimenez had been in a car with three other people around midnight when they crashed into a guardrail on I-690. Boeheim struck Jimenez while trying to avoid the wrecked vehicle.

Release from Syracuse Police: Jim Boeheim was trying to avoid a disabled vehicle in the middle of the road when he hit the victim. No signs of impairment from drugs or alcohol via field tests. It truly, based on the info we have right now, sounds purely like a tragic accident. pic.twitter.com/cdIRKiMZUT — Niko Tamurian (@NikoTamurian) February 21, 2019

The 51-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say the respected basketball coach stopped to help the driver and believe the death was simply a tragic accident caused by the weather.

Boeheim did not show any signs of being impaired by drugs or alcohol.