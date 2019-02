MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A tanker truck crash prompted evacuations in Marlboro Friday morning.

The accident involved two trucks, at least one of which was leaking oil, CBS2’s Jim Smith reported. The fuel leak is what prompted the evacuations.

ACCIDENT ON ROUTE 9 in Marlboro involving tanker trucks at Routes 9 and 520. Route 9 is CLOSED between Union Hill and Texas Roads until further notice. Police on site. Detours in place. Local businesses are being evacuated due to oil spills. Avoid the area. Thank you. — Manalapan Township (@MANALAPANTWP) February 22, 2019

Route 9 was closed between Union Hill and Texas Roads as crews worked to contain the oil spill.

There was no immediate word of any injuries.