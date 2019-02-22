



Two more alleged MS-13 gang members have been arrested in this month’s deadly shooting on a subway platform in Queens.

Tito Martinez-Alvarenga, 19, and Victor Lopez, 20, were charged with murder, gang assault, kidnapping and criminal possession of a weapon Thursday.

A third suspect, 26-year-old Ramiro Gutierrez, was arrested on similar charges earlier this month.

On Feb. 3, an argument aboard the 7 train spilled onto the platform at the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station in Jackson Heights. Police said Gutierrez pulled a gun and shot 20-year-old Abel Mosso multiple times in the face.

Investigators identified Mosso as a member of another gang.

“It’s definitely gang related,” NYPD Chief of Detective Dermot Shea said at the time.

President Donald Trump mentioned the shooting during his State of the Union address, saying “We are removing these gang members by the thousands, but until we secure our border they’re going to keep streaming back in.”