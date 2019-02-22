By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Skies are mostly clear this morning and that allowed temps to drop to into the 20s outside the city.
There is also the chance that in those colder spots, any melted precipitation can re-freeze with temps in the 20s.
So be careful if you live in the valleys around here. Skies are mostly sunny today with the occasional passing clouds, overall a few degrees above normal with high in the mid to upper 40s.
Saturday is similar to start off, but clouds thicken in the afternoon and rain arrives after 7pm in NYC.
It is light to begin, but expect an increased intensity overnight and by Sunday morning, the rain could be heavy.
If we clear in time… Sunday afternoon looks awesome with highs in the upper 50s! Have a great day!
– G