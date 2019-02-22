



High clouds will linger overhead this afternoon, but it’s a decent looking day overall. Temperatures will be running a touch cooler, too, so expect the 40s versus the 50s.

Even into tonight there will be some high clouds overhead, so we’ll call it mostly clear to partly cloudy. It will be another chilly one, too, with temps dipping into the 30s.

Clouds will be on the move through the day tomorrow with rain developing by the evening. Then we’ll have to deal with some heavier bouts into the overnight and early morning hours of Sunday before the rain tapers into the midday hours. When all is said and done, .5 – 1.5+” of rain is expected with even some minor localized flooding possible.

On the plus side, temperatures will be well above normal on Sunday with highs in the 50s.