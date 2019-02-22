



– Nassau County police have identified the couple involved in a family tragedy on Long Island after their daughter found her parents dead Thursday night in their home.

Police say 55-year-old Douglas Kelly ended his 25 year marriage to his wife Dawn by shooting her then turning the shotgun on himself, reports CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

The mother warned her daughter hours earlier to stay away. The couple’s only child then broke into the Bellmore house, discovering the murder-suicide.

Police say relatives describe an abusive marriage. Douglas was unemployed, and his wife was an insurance company IT worker.

“Very verbally abusive, no physicality, this relationship was off our radar,” said Nassau Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick. “No orders of protection, no prior arrest for domestic incidents.”

“I never knew about it,” said neighbor John Hoffman. “You never know until you get inside.”

“No signs at all they were fighting,” said neighbor Anthony Borgia. “He didn’t strike me the type.”

But others describe an explosive temper. A race car enthusiast, Douglas would rev car engines and race up the block.

The cause of the couple’s final fight was money issues. He was asking for his wife, who was main bread winner, for money for cars.

Domestic Abuse Resources: Where To Get Help

The Safe Center LI, Inc.

15 Grumman Road West, Suite 1000

Bethpage, NY 11714

Hotline: 516-542-0404

Phone: 516-465-4700

Fax: 516-465-4740

info@tscli.org

National Domestic Violence Hotline

P.O. Box 161810

Austin TX, 78716

Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY). Advocates who are deaf are available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PST) by videophone (855-812-1001), instant messenger (DeafHotline) or email (deafhelp@thehotline.org).

New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence

119 Washington Avenue, 3rd Floor

Albany, NY 12210

Hotline NYS: 1 (800) 942-6906

Hotline NYC: 1 (800) 621-4673

Office: (518) 482-5465 Fax: (518) 482-3807

Website: www.nyscadv.org

New Jersey Coalition for Battered Women

1670 Whitehorse Hamilton Square

Trenton, NJ 08690

Hotline: 1 (800) 572-7233 TTY: (800) 787-3224

Office: (609) 584-8107 Fax: (609) 584-9750

Website: www.njcbw.org

Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence

912 Silas Deane Highway, Lower Level

Wethersfield, CT 06109

Hotline: (888) 774-2900

Office: (860) 282-7899 Fax: (860) 282-7892

Website: www.ctcadv.org