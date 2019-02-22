BELLMORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County police have identified the couple involved in a family tragedy on Long Island after their daughter found her parents dead Thursday night in their home.
Police say 55-year-old Douglas Kelly ended his 25 year marriage to his wife Dawn by shooting her then turning the shotgun on himself, reports CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.
The mother warned her daughter hours earlier to stay away. The couple’s only child then broke into the Bellmore house, discovering the murder-suicide.
Police say relatives describe an abusive marriage. Douglas was unemployed, and his wife was an insurance company IT worker.
“Very verbally abusive, no physicality, this relationship was off our radar,” said Nassau Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick. “No orders of protection, no prior arrest for domestic incidents.”
“I never knew about it,” said neighbor John Hoffman. “You never know until you get inside.”
“No signs at all they were fighting,” said neighbor Anthony Borgia. “He didn’t strike me the type.”
But others describe an explosive temper. A race car enthusiast, Douglas would rev car engines and race up the block.
The cause of the couple’s final fight was money issues. He was asking for his wife, who was main bread winner, for money for cars.
Domestic Abuse Resources: Where To Get Help
The Safe Center LI, Inc.
15 Grumman Road West, Suite 1000
Bethpage, NY 11714
Hotline: 516-542-0404
Phone: 516-465-4700
Fax: 516-465-4740
info@tscli.org
National Domestic Violence Hotline
P.O. Box 161810
Austin TX, 78716
Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY). Advocates who are deaf are available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PST) by videophone (855-812-1001), instant messenger (DeafHotline) or email (deafhelp@thehotline.org).
New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence
119 Washington Avenue, 3rd Floor
Albany, NY 12210
Hotline NYS: 1 (800) 942-6906
Hotline NYC: 1 (800) 621-4673
Office: (518) 482-5465 Fax: (518) 482-3807
Website: www.nyscadv.org
New Jersey Coalition for Battered Women
1670 Whitehorse Hamilton Square
Trenton, NJ 08690
Hotline: 1 (800) 572-7233 TTY: (800) 787-3224
Office: (609) 584-8107 Fax: (609) 584-9750
Website: www.njcbw.org
Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence
912 Silas Deane Highway, Lower Level
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Hotline: (888) 774-2900
Office: (860) 282-7899 Fax: (860) 282-7892
Website: www.ctcadv.org