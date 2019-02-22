



Montclair Police are planning to reveal more details following the arrest of a suspected serial burglar.

Saveon Hayles was arrested in Jersey City after being chased on foot by police.

Montclair investigators say he’s wanted for 18 burglaries and four attempted burglaries, but may be responsible for over 50 similar crimes.

In some cases, victims were at home when Hayles allegedly struck. In one case, a resident was at home in bed when he spotted Hayles walking through his upstairs hallway, according to Montclair Police. In some cases, police said Hayles would kick open doors to get into a home.

Police say he stole more than $400,000 in cash and jewelry. Some of it has been recovered, they said.