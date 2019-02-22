CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The judge sentencing a protester who climbed the Statue of Liberty last Fourth of July made a bizarre request on Friday.

She, apparently, wants to climb it too.

Therese Okoumou climbed Lady Liberty last year, calling for the establishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A woman climbed up on the Statue of Liberty monument on July 4, 2018. (credit: CBS2)

Now, federal judge Gabriel Gorenstein says she wants to climb the statue before sentencing Okoumou to better understand the risks she took.

In December, Okoumou was found guilty of several misdemeanor charges for the brazen act. Just this week, officials say she was once again up to her old tricks.

Okoumou spent hours atop a school in Austin, Texas Wednesday night as police tried to coax her down.

The serial scaler says she was protesting against immigrant family separations at the southern border, and eventually jumped from a lower level and was taken away on a stretcher.

