NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nerves were rattled in a community in Queens on Saturday after anti-Semitic and hateful graffiti was found etched across a school playground.
Dozens of swastikas and other anti-Semitic messages were drawn in chalk outside PS 139 in Rego Park.
Local leaders took to social media to condemn the hateful drawings, which have since been washed away.
So far this year, 36 anti-Semitic crimes have been reported in the city compared to 21 at this time last year.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.