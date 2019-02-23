NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nerves were rattled in a community in Queens on Saturday after anti-Semitic and hateful graffiti was found etched across a school playground.

Dozens of swastikas and other anti-Semitic messages were drawn in chalk outside PS 139 in Rego Park.

Local leaders took to social media to condemn the hateful drawings, which have since been washed away.

I am horrified, disgusted, and nauseated, to say the least, of what I have witnessed today. Nazi imagery and anti-Semitic slurs were drawn at the PS 139 Playground in Rego Park. I was on the scene today and most of the imagery has been washed away. Enough is enough! pic.twitter.com/vteXmlqQyk — Karen Koslowitz (@CMKoslowitz) February 22, 2019

This is despicable, and I thank @CMKoslowitz for her leadership.@NYCMayor should implement mine & @MarkLevineNYC’s recently passed bills to require a Hate Crime Prevention Office to do outreach & education about the impact of hatred, bias, and anti-Semitism. https://t.co/YFNeHvpVxF — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) February 22, 2019

So far this year, 36 anti-Semitic crimes have been reported in the city compared to 21 at this time last year.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.