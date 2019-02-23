NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Traffic was snarled on one of New York City’s busiest roadways after a nasty crash involving a sanitation truck Saturday night.

Authorities say a Department of Sanitation truck and another vehicle overturned on the westbound side of the Belt Parkway, causing the rear of the truck to separate at Merrick Boulevard in Queens.

All westbound lanes in the area were closed as crews worked to clear the wreckage.

The FDNY says four people were hurt, one seriously. They were all rushed to NYC Health+Hospitals/Jacobi.

Department of Transportation officials were investigating the collision.