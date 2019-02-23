JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Commuters traveling through Jersey City can expect delays over the next few weeks due to construction near the Holland Tunnel.

Utility crews started working near the busy roadway into New York at midnight on Friday.

One lane on Route-139 heading eastbound into the tunnel will be closed for about a week, according to DOT officials.

Three lanes on 12th Street between Jersey Avenue and Erie Street are also closed for repairs. Crews are reportedly working on a sewer line for the next week and drivers are being warned to except heavy traffic in the area.

New Jersey DOT is also reminding drivers that the left lane will be a turn only lane onto Jersey Avenue during the road work.

DOT says drivers who can, should avoid the area for the next two weeks.