NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re looking for a taste of spring this weekend, head to the Bronx for a flower power spectacular.

The 2019 Orchid Show opened Saturday at the New York Botanical Garden.

It’s the 17th year for the event featuring thousands of orchids in every shape, size and color imaginable.

The Orchid Show: Singapore is finally here! This year’s escape to Southeast Asia opens Saturday, and we're excited to welcome you into this homage to one of the world’s great orchid cultures. https://t.co/c6p7mOaj1v #orchidnybg #plantlove pic.twitter.com/0asQL3aIoL — New York Botanical Garden (@NYBG) February 22, 2019

This year, the show is paying tribute to the country of Singapore – one of the world’s greatest orchid cultures.

Exhibits are inspired by the arches and “supertrees” from the island nation.

The Orchid Show: Singapore is open to the public until April 28.