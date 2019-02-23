Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re looking for a taste of spring this weekend, head to the Bronx for a flower power spectacular.
The 2019 Orchid Show opened Saturday at the New York Botanical Garden.
It’s the 17th year for the event featuring thousands of orchids in every shape, size and color imaginable.
This year, the show is paying tribute to the country of Singapore – one of the world’s greatest orchid cultures.
Exhibits are inspired by the arches and “supertrees” from the island nation.
The Orchid Show: Singapore is open to the public until April 28.