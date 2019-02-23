CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, New York Botanical Garden, Orchid Show

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re looking for a taste of spring this weekend, head to the Bronx for a flower power spectacular.

The 2019 Orchid Show opened Saturday at the New York Botanical Garden.

It’s the 17th year for the event featuring thousands of orchids in every shape, size and color imaginable.

This year, the show is paying tribute to the country of Singapore – one of the world’s greatest orchid cultures.

Exhibits are inspired by the arches and “supertrees” from the island nation.

The Orchid Show: Singapore is open to the public until April 28.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s