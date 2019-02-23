CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Cindy Hsu, Financial Planning, Janelle Burrell, Local TV, Money, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – When it comes to money know-how, a teenager’s expertise is often limited.

Teaching children how to manage money can actually help shape their future choices.

Roy Paul, executive director of Cents Ability, sat down with CBS2’s Janelle Burrell and Cindy Hsu to share some money management tips for teens.

Cents Ability executive director Roy Paul. (Credit: CBS2)

Roy says there are so many high school students who are starting to work, earning money for the first time, and there are a few things they can do to jumpstart their savings.

  • Save 20 percent of their earnings or income.
  • Open a savings or checking account.
  • Use apps… Teenagers can be incredibly tech savvy and download everything to their phones.

Monday kicks off “America saves week.” To learn more about what children can do to launch their financial futures, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s