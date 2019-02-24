CBSN New YorkWatch Now
ST. JAMES, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island have arrested a man accused of shooting a drone that was sent up to look for a missing dog.

Suffolk County Police say 26-year-old Gerard Chasteen was in his yard in St. James when he shot the drone out of the sky around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Missing Angels-Long Island, an organization that searches for missing pets, were reportedly using a “Mavic 2 Zoom” drone to search for a missing dog when it passed over Chasteen’s house – that’s was when the Bay Shore rescue group says they lost contact with it.

FILE – A new DJI Mavic Zoom drone flies during a product launch event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, August 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

They were able to track it back to Chasteen using the unmanned vehicle’s GPS.

Investigators have determined that the 26-year-old fired three shots at the robot. The Suffolk County man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and prohibited use of a weapon.

Officers also confiscated several shotguns from the house during the arrest.

