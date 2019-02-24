



Police are searching for the man they say followed a woman into her Manhattan apartment building and tried to rape her.

According to authorities, a man followed his victim and then grabbed her from behind as she walked up the stairs of her home in Hamilton Heights Saturday morning around 6 a.m.

The 40-year-old woman fought back and both of them fell down a flight of stairs during the struggle. Police say the suspect then fled the scene.

The NYPD has now released surveillance video of the suspect, who they describe as a Hispanic man around 30-years-old and last seen wearing a distinctive red, white, and black puffy jacket.

He was also seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and white sneakers. The victim may have scratched the suspect’s face during the attack.

The victim was taken to a local hospital after injuring her back and hand.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.