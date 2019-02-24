CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Berkeley College, Interviews, Local TV, New Jersey, New York, students


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A job interview is a chance to make a great first impression on your potential employer.

Dressing for success is a big part of the interview process, but it can be difficult to afford the best threads, especially if you’re a student.

That’s why Berkeley College opened a career clothing boutique.

Earl Brown (left) and student Nadirah Rhodes (right) of Berkeley College. (Credit: CBS2)

Earl Brown, the campus operating officer, and student Nadirah Rhodes sat down with CBS2’s Kristine Johnson and Cindy Hsu to talk about the innovative store that’s giving college students a chance impress the corporate world.

For more information about this unique clothing boutique and everything else Berkeley is doing to prepare students for work, click here.

