



A job interview is a chance to make a great first impression on your potential employer.

Dressing for success is a big part of the interview process, but it can be difficult to afford the best threads, especially if you’re a student.

That’s why Berkeley College opened a career clothing boutique.

Earl Brown, the campus operating officer, and student Nadirah Rhodes sat down with CBS2’s Kristine Johnson and Cindy Hsu to talk about the innovative store that’s giving college students a chance impress the corporate world.

