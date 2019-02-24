NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters rescued a family from a burning house in Queens on Sunday.

The fire started at around 9 a.m. on 42nd Avenue in Elmhurst.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen shooting out of the first and second floors of the home. The family members were able to climb down a ladder to safety.

“It was two adults and two little kids on the second floor and they managed to get them down,” neighbor Wendy Rios said. “There was an elderly lady which is the owner. She was already downstairs and she was just desperate that her house was on fire.”

There’s a daycare on the ground level of the home, but no one was inside at the time.

Four firefighters and three residents had to be treated for injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.