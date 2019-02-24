CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Cindy Hsu, Dogs, Furry Friend Finder, Humane Society of New York, Local TV, New York, pet adoptions, Vanessa Murdock


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Harold and Jilly.

Harold is a three-year-old Jack Russell who came to the Human Society from Texas. He had heartworm disease, but has been treated for it. Harold loves to take long walks with his human companions.

3-year-old Jack Russell, Harold. (Credit: CBS2)

Jilly is a three-year-old Chihuahua mix who loves to run and play fetch. Jilly also loves to cuddle and lay in the sun.

3-year-old Chihuahua mix, Jilly. (Credit: CBS2)

CBS2 has a Furry Friend update…

Paloma has a new forever home with Stephen and Betty in Rockland County. They saw Paloma on Furry Friend Finder and knew she had to be their next dog.

Paloma with her new owners. (Credit: CBS2)

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s