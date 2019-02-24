



In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Harold and Jilly.

Harold is a three-year-old Jack Russell who came to the Human Society from Texas. He had heartworm disease, but has been treated for it. Harold loves to take long walks with his human companions.

Jilly is a three-year-old Chihuahua mix who loves to run and play fetch. Jilly also loves to cuddle and lay in the sun.

CBS2 has a Furry Friend update…

Paloma has a new forever home with Stephen and Betty in Rockland County. They saw Paloma on Furry Friend Finder and knew she had to be their next dog.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.