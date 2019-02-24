



Police say a Brooklyn man was assaulted and robbed after agreeing to sell his old cellphone through the “Let Go” app.

According to authorities, the 32-year-old was trying to sell his iPhone X and had arranged to meet his buyer on Feb. 7 on Ocean Avenue in Flatbush.

When the seller arrived, he was approached by two suspects. One of the men got in the victim’ car, attacked him, punched him in the face, and then stole his iPhone and Blackberry.

Police say the two suspects then fled into a nearby building where a third suspect was waiting to let the thieves inside.

The trio was seen moments later on the building’s surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.