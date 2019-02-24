NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – February is American Heart Month.

According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have some form of heart or blood vessel disease.

Cardiologist Robert Segal sat down with CBS2’s Kristine Johnson and Cindy Hsu to talk about the symptoms of heart disease and who’s most at risk for the potentially fatal condition.

Segal says the group most at risk for developing the disease has grown to include:

Men over 40

Women over 50 or post-menopausal

American Indians

African-Americans

Diabetes patients

Americans suffering from excessive alcohol use, obesity, smokers, and those with a family history of early heart disease or stroke.

The symptoms for heart disease include:

Chest pain or discomfort in the arms, back, neck, jaw or upper stomachs

Shortness of breath

Nausea

Lightheadedness

The Doctor also provided a few tips for Americans who have been diagnosed with heart disease:

Eat a healthy diet

Maintain a healthy weight

Get plenty of physical activity

Don’t smoke

Avoid drinking too much alcohol

Segal notes alcohol can raise your blood pressure and put you at increased risk for heart failure, stroke, and cancer.