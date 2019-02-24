Fort Myers, Fla. (CBSNewYork) – Gleyber Torres picked up right where he left off in 2018, launching a home run in his first at-bat of the spring Saturday against the Red Sox.

The Yankees started their spring training schedule in Fort Myers against the same team who ended their postseason run in October.

New York would go on to lose the game 8-5, but several of the team’s young sluggers impressed in their 2019 debuts.

Torres, who went 1-for-2 Saturday, slugged a 1-2 breaking ball deep over the center field fence at JetBlue Park. Torres, who burst into the big leagues with 24 homers in just 123 games last year, was batting second to open the spring.

Greg Bird, who is fighting to reclaim the first base job from Luke Voit, went 2-for-2 with a double in an impressive debut. Bird looked sharp, doubling to the opposite field in the first inning before lining a hard single to right in the third.

Center fielder Aaron Hicks batted leadoff for New York and hit an RBI double to deep center in the second inning.

Clint Frazier, who missed most of 2018 due to a concussion, went 1-for-3 as he tries to earn a spot in the Yankee outfield this season.

New York did not bring any of their top starters or relievers with them Saturday.