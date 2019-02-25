



– A man with special needs says first he was scammed and then viciously attacked by a caregiver paid to watch over him.

The caregiver is facing charges.

“By the end of it, I was bleeding out of my nose profusely,” Dylan DeJoseph told CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

DeJoseph, 27, will see the doctor again this week as he continues to recover from a concussion, fractured nose and possible neurological damage.

Caregiver Jamal Williams, who was paid to help DeJoseph with his independent living skills, is accused in the attack.

WEB EXTRA: Read the criminal complaint Page 1 | Page 2 (.pdf)

“This guy really put on a face like he was there to help me,” DeJoseph said.

It happened at the building in the Bronx where DeJoseph, who has developmental disabilities, receives services from the Cerebral Palsey Associations of New York State, or CPA of NYS.

DeJoseph says on Feb. 17, Williams showed up with a third-party check for $3,700. DeJoseph says Williams demanded he deposit at a nearby bank, then withdraw $200 and give it to Williams.

“If you put a big check like that into the bank, as a courtesy they free up a couple hundred dollars right away, and he knew that,” said DeJoseph’s attorney Tom Cascione.

“I went through with it against my own will, and felt that he really took my kindness for weakness,” DeJoseph said.

DeJoseph says that when Williams learned he had reported the incident, he attacked.

“He just barged in while I was sleeping,” DeJoseph said.

The caregiver allegedly used his key to enter the apartment and beat him up.

“Punched me a good 10 or 15 times in the face and chest,” DeJoseph said.

Cascione believes CPA of NYS missed red flags about Williams.

“If you’re going to give someone a position of trust and a key to someone’s apartment, you better know that’s a trustworthy person,” Cascione said.

DeJoseph says his bank account was closed for fraud and he’s been told to find new housing – insult to injury.

“Any abuse of the individuals in our care, or in the care of not-for-profit agency providers that deliver services, is completely unacceptable,” said a spokesman from the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities. “The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities and our agency partners cooperate fully with law enforcement to ensure that allegations of abuse against employees are thoroughly investigated and appropriate disciplinary action taken if found guilty. We are unable to comment further on a matter under investigation.”

CPA of NYS says it is working to find DeJoseph an appropriate new place to live.