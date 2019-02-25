



A church vandalism was caught on camera last week in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows a man remove a statue from Saint Thomas Aquinas Church in Park Slope around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said he threw the statue in the trash, damaging it.

The man is now wanted for questioning. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.