Russell had 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, as Brooklyn forced San Antonio into perhaps their worst offensive performance of the season in a 101-85 victory Monday night.

A night after their defense was absent in a loss to the Knicks at MSG, the Spurs crossed into Brooklyn and couldn’t get their offense going. San Antonio was held to its lowest point total of the season, and the NBA’s leading 3-point shooting team was a season-worst 16.7 percent behind the arc.

San Antonio came in shooting a little better than 40 percent behind the arc.

That sent the Spurs to a third straight loss and a 1-7 finish on their annual road trip when the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo takes over their arena.

Joe Harris and Caris LeVert each added 15 points for the Nets, who made 19 3-pointers.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan added 23 points for the Spurs.

The Spurs have made 21 consecutive playoff appearances, tied for the second-longest streak in NBA history. But they entered tied with the Clippers for the final two playoff spots in the Western Conference, just ahead of ninth-place Sacramento, heading into their final 20 games.

TIP-INS:

The Nets beat the Spurs for the first time since Dec. 3, 2014. Their longest skid against a West team is now seven in a row against Golden State. St. John’s coach and Hall of Famer Chris Mullin, who is from Brooklyn, was at the game.

HOPE AT HOME:

It was the start of an important week for the Nets, who host Washington on Wednesday and Charlotte on Friday before a road-heavy March that includes a seven-game trip that will have them away for more than two weeks.

“I think it’s an advantage playing here,” coach Kenny Atkinson said. “I think we have to make some money, especially knowing what comes after that.”

UP NEXT:

The Nets host Washington on Wednesday.

