



— The rebuilding Rangers are getting younger by the day.

New York continued its trade deadline sell-off on Monday by sending center Kevin Hayes to the Winnipeg Jets for a 2019 first-round pick, prospect Brendan Lemieux and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2022.

Hayes, 26, had 42 points, including 28 assists, in 51 games for the Rangers this season and 216 points in 361 games with New York dating to the start of the 2014-15 season.

He helped the Rangers win the Presidents’ Trophy, awarded to the team with the best regular season record, in 2014-15. During the playoffs that season, Hayes scored the game-winning goal in overtime in Game 4 of the first round at Pittsburgh, and scored in the Rangers’ victory in Game 7 of the second round against Washington.

The move follows the weekend trade of veteran winger Mats Zuccarello to Dallas. New York received a conditional second-rounder in 2019 and a conditional third in 2020 that will become first-rounders depending on how far the Stars go in the playoffs and if they re-sign Zuccarello, who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Lemieux, who will turn 22 on March 15, had nine goals and 11 points in 44 games this season for Winnipeg. He is the son of four-time Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux.

The Rangers (27-26-9) are currently in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division, nine points out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.