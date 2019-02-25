



Winds will gust in excess of 60 mph through this afternoon across parts of the tri-state area. This will lead to some downed trees and power lines which may result in scattered power outages. Outside of that, expect a decent amount of sunshine with wind chills stuck in the 20s.

It will remain gusty this evening with the winds letting up a little bit overnight. It will be even colder, too, with wind chills near 10° by dawn.

It will be a partly cloudy day tomorrow with temperatures stuck in the 30s. It will remain breezy, too, so it will only feel like the 20s again.

Wednesday’s the next day to watch as we lose our grip on high pressure and watch some snow fill into our northwest suburbs and eventually the city late in the day. It will be cold, but thankfully we’ll catch a break from the winds. Temperatures are only expected to max out in the low 30s or so.