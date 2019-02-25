Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The special election for New York City public advocate is set for Tuesday.
Former advocate Letitia James is now New York’s attorney general.
Seventeen candidates are running for her former post.
The winner will serve the through the end of the year.
A primary for the position will be held in June, and a general election is set for November.
The winner of that race will serve the remainder of James’ turn, which ends in 2021.