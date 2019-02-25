



A man accused of driving while intoxicated and causing a deadly crash at a New Jersey gas station faced a judge Monday.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Jason Vanderee was speeding and under the influence when his SUV plowed into the Delta station off Route 23 last week in Wayne.

Jason Vanderee Appears In Court Feb. 25, 2019



John Warbeck and his 17-year-old son, Luke, were killed in the crash, along with attendant Lovedeep Fatra.

Vanderee was charged with manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and drug possession.

Family members said John Warbeck died a day before his 51st birthday. His son, Luke, had just gotten his driver’s license before heading to school.