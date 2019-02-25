CBSN New YorkWatch Now
WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A man accused of driving while intoxicated and causing a deadly crash at a New Jersey gas station faced a judge Monday.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Jason Vanderee was speeding and under the influence when his SUV plowed into the Delta station off Route 23 last week in Wayne.

Jason Vanderee Appears In Court Feb. 25, 2019

John Warbeck and his 17-year-old son, Luke, were killed in the crash, along with attendant Lovedeep Fatra.

(From left to right): Lovedeep Fatra, John Warbeck and Luke Warbeck.

Vanderee was charged with manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and drug possession.

Family members said John Warbeck died a day before his 51st birthday. His son, Luke, had just gotten his driver’s license before heading to school.

Comments
  1. Terry Mi says:
    February 25, 2019 at 10:34 am

    Life in prison for this disgusting repeat crud.

    Reply

