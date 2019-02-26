In between Weehawken, Union City and Jersey City, right across the Hudson River from the West Village and Chelsea, is Hoboken!

It’s known as the “Mile Square City,” and you can get there via NJ Transit, light rail, PATH or NY Waterway.

After exchanging hands several times in the 1600s, Hoboken was developed as a waterfront resort by Colonel John Stevens in the early 1800s. He even opened Sybil’s Cave where, for a penny, you could purchase a glass of water with “medicinal powers.”

The neighborhood is now filled with families, artists and young professionals.

Everyone knows it’s the birthplace of “Ol’ Blue Eyes,” but did you know…

• Hoboken was at one time an island where the Lenni Lenape Indians camped.

• The first officially recorded game of baseball took place in 1846 at the Elysian Fields. The matchup was between the Knickerbocker Club and New York Nine.