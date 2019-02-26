



The mayor’s office unveiled the 10-point plan Tuesday.

“Working New Yorkers are struggling to get around our city — we can’t let another year pass without action that makes their lives easier. It’s now clear that there’s no way to address it without congestion pricing and other dedicated revenue streams. The time to act is now,” de Blasio said in a tweet.

The proposal includes a joint endorsement of congestion pricing in order to raise money for the MTA.

Electronic tolling devices would be installed around Manhattan’s Central Business District. A surcharge would be applied to most drivers south of 61st Street, with some exemptions like emergency vehicles.

Under the plan, the MTA will also receive some revenue from the new internet sales tax in New York City and the cannabis excise tax.

“The alternative to congestion pricing is really a fare increase, and it could be as high as 30 percent. I think that’s wrong,” Cuomo said in a radio interview Tuesday.

The governor and mayor have long pointed fingers over who’s responsible for fixing the struggling system. Though he previously knocked congestion pricing, de Blasio is on board and seems to have moved on from his millionaire’s tax idea.

“I don’t think there was an appetite for a millionaire’s tax,” said Cuomo.

The plan also calls for the six previously separate entities – the New York City Transit Authority, Long Island Railroad, Metro-North, MTA Capital Construction, MTA Bus and Staten Island Railway – to combine some common functions, such as construction management, engineering, human resources, advertising, etc. That restructuring is slated to be complete by June.

Other points include controlling MTA fare increases, combating fare evasion, and an independent audit of the MTA, among other things.

MTA Acting Chair Fernando Ferrer said he “strongly endorses” the plan.

“This proposal is a holistic cure for much of what ails the MTA, and I hope to see it enacted swiftly for the benefit of our 8.5 million daily customers,” he said in a statement. “It builds on work we are already doing to improve service through aggressive action like the Subway Action Plan; reduce costs through innovative procurement and development models like those used on the LIRR Third Track and Double Track projects; and reduce spending through a mandate to all operating agencies. Best of all, if the legislature adopts this plan, riders will be spared a fare increase of 30 percent to fund necessary capital costs.”

The proposal still needs to be approved by the State Legislature.