CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Closing arguments were underway Tuesday in the federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and his wife Linda.
It’s the second trial for the Manganos.
Their first trial in May 2018 ended with a mistrial.
Ed Mangano is accused of accepting bribes from restaurant owner Harendra Singh in exchange for political favors.
Linda Mangano is charged with obstruction of justice and lying to federal prosecutors.
The Manganos said any favors were because of their personal ties to Singh.