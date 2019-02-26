



Baroni was an aide to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and an executive of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

He was convicted in 2016 of conspiring with fellow Christie aide Bridget Kelly to create traffic jams at the George Washington Bridge in a plot to retaliate against the mayor of Fort Lee, who refused to endorse Christie’s r-election.

Baroni was sentenced to 24 months. Kelly received an 18-month sentence.

In November, a federal appeals court threw out one of the counts against them and ordered a resentencing.

Kelly has appealed her case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

