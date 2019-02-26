HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Tuesday were looking for a driver they say fled the scene after fatally striking a woman walking home from a bus stop on Long Island.

Investigators say 56-year-old Maureen Benjamin was walking near Westbury Boulevard and Commander Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Monday when she was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The vehicle left the scene in an unknown direction, according to police. Medics rushed Benjamin to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Benjamin’s family tells CBS2 she had just taken the bus home from her home health aide job, and it was the one day a week her husband didn’t pick her up.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.