



Police are trying to track down a man accused of randomly attacking a woman with a metal barrier in Manhattan.

It happened shortly before noon on Jan. 20 in Greenwich Village.

Police said the suspect dragged the metal barrier across Bleecker Street and then hit the 26-year-old victim across the back with it, causing pain and cuts. He also allegedly told the victim “tag, you’re it.”

The man took off in an unknown direction, and the woman refused medical attention.

Police said they’re searching for a 20-year-old black man with a medium build, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, and short, dark curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black track suit jacket with white stripes, gray hooded sweatshirt, gray Champion sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.