Sunshine will mix with a few clouds this afternoon, but it’s a mostly sunny day overall. And while we’ll still be experiencing a breeze, we won’t see the winds we saw yesterday. Expect temperatures to climb into the 30s with wind chills stuck in the 20s.

After a mostly clear evening, a few more clouds will spill in overnight. Expect temps to fall into the 20s once again.

There will be more clouds in the mix tomorrow with perhaps a little light snow or snow shower activity, but mainly off to our north and west. Temps will be running even colder, too, with highs only around 30.

Then we’ll watch some snow fill in tomorrow night into early Thursday morning with perhaps a dusting to 1″ for the city and nearby communities. Slightly higher amounts seem likely at this point, but reserved more so for our counties to our north.

