NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City voters are set to pick their next public advocate.

LINK: Find Your Polling Place | See A Sample Ballot

A special election to fill the seat is being held Tuesday. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Seventeen candidates are running to fill the post left vacant for nearly two months since Letitia James became the state’s attorney general.

Tuesday’s winner will serve through the end of the year. A primary for the position will held in June, followed by a general election in November.

