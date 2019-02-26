



— One New York City lawmaker wants to make it easier to fine drivers who don’t hit the brakes around stopped school buses.

CBS2’s Tara Jakeway found out more Tuesday on the school bus safety proposal.

Many people are concerned about careless drivers around buses.

“Thousands of schools all over our city and vehicles passing them every single day at high speeds, putting our kids, teachers and everyone else around them at risk,” City Councilman Ben Kallos said.

Kallos grew up on the Upper East Side. Now he represents the district and he wants to make it safer for school kids.

“We’re working on legislation that would put cameras on buses like this so that when that stop arm goes out, any vehicle that speeds by and puts our kids in jeopardy would get a ticket,” Kallos said.

The legislation he says is being drafted as we speak in Albany. Normally, a police officer must see a driver pass a stopped school bus to issue a ticket for a moving violation. The proposed bus cameras would capture drivers that pass illegally, sending the images to authorities. They would then dole out fines. There would be no moving violation and points, but hopefully it would be a deterrent.

Residents on the upper east side seemingly all for the technology.

“Camera that’s on the bus? I don’t have a problem with that,” one Upper woman said. “I definitely think for the safety of the kids I think it would make sense.”

“People drive on these street corners all the time right through red lights. They don’t care. If there’s not a cop sitting right there they’re not going to get stopped,” resident Glen Lawrence added.

And the accountability. Most seem to agree the stop arm camera legislation should be passed if it helps get kids to school safely.

Councilman Kallos said he hopes the the legislation will pass after 60 days.