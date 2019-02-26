



Police believe a pair of thieves broke into three Queens homes in one hour, making off with more than $75,000 worth of jewelry.

Between 7:15 and 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 8, the men allegedly burglarized three houses on 49th Street in Woodside.

Police said in each incident the suspects broke a window and climbed in through a back door.

They left two of the houses empty handed, but allegedly stole approximately $77,000 worth of jewelry from a third.

No injuries were reported.

Police said they’re searching for two light-skinned men, approximately 30 years old. One is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and white sneakers. The other is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds, also wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.