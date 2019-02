PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A 4-alarm fire broke out this morning in New Jersey, engulfing two houses and threatening a neighboring church.

Firefighters responded to 40 Hopper St. in Paterson where two building were on fire.

The neighboring 68-year-old Christ Temple Baptist Church at 38 Hopper St. was saved but suffered partial damage from the fire.

The fire started at the pastor’s house next to church then spread to other house.

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

